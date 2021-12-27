NHL set to resume after 6-day break; 3 more games postponed

The province of Manitoba capped ticketed crowds at 250, so any Winnipeg home games for at least the next two weeks would be played with no fans in attendance. Along with needing to find new dates for the games postponed and more sure to come, the league also could shift games in Canada to later in the season with the goal of making sure there's a crowd in the stands.

As of now, the Winter Classic between St. Louis and Minnesota is still scheduled to be played in front of a crowd of almost 40,000 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday night in keeping with the league's New Year's Day tradition.

"We're just happy to be playing hockey," Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. "I don't want to be sitting at home doing nothing during this time. I think we should be playing, and it's good to be out there."

In an effort to do just that, the league brought back "taxi squads," a feature from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Each team will be able to keep up to six player on the taxi squad and can make more emergency recalls from the minors to make sure there are 18 skaters and two goaltenders available for every game.