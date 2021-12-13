 Skip to main content
NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak
NHL

NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak

Bruins Flames Hockey

Boston Bruins' John Moore, left, battles with Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Larry MacDougal

NEW YORK — The NHL postponed three Calgary Flames games after six players and a staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Postponed games include Monday night's game at Chicago, Tuesday's game at Nashville and Thursday's home game against Toronto.

Later Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced star center Sebastian Aho, rookie center Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered the COVID-19 protocol.

The team said all three would remain in Vancouver. The Hurricanes lost there 2-1 on Sunday, with Aho missing the game with what the team originally said was an illness. Carolina played at Calgary on Thursday, winning 2-1 in overtime.

The league said in a news release that the Flames games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames' training facilities were also closed.

Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.

