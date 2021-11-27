NHL postpones 2 Islanders games amid COVID-19 outbreak

The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.

Upcoming New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional players went into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. The team would have had as many as eight players unavailable.

The league says the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders' games through at least Tuesday being called off for now. The team has said captain Anders Lee, fellow forwards Ross Johnston and Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech and Andy Greene were in protocol, and winger Josh Bailey only recently resumed skating after being quarantined.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said as recently as Wednesday that none of the players who were positive for the virus had tested negative to clear the way to return. The short-handed Islanders lost 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home Friday night.

"We're kind of piecemealing it," coach Barry Trotz said after the loss. "The young guys who have come in, they're doing what they can. ... They're doing the job that they can. There's no one not trying right now."