NHL All-Stars sad to miss Olympics, but happy to be in Vegas

"Yeah, it's a disappointment," said Nashville captain Roman Josi, who was headed to his second Olympics after playing for Switzerland in Sochi. "It was an amazing experience in 2014, and I think it's something every athlete wants to do. I wish we could have found a way to play in the Olympics."

Josi will watch the Swiss team in Beijing from afar, although he isn't sure how the time difference works. That's one of the many reasons the NHL passed on on playing in an Asia-based Winter Games four years ago and was a factor again this year before the pandemic forced the league to pull out.

"That's something that a lot of guys were really looking forward to," said Toronto star Auston Matthews, who would have made his first appearance for the U.S. team. "I know I definitely was. It's too bad. It's just the circumstance we're in. Hopefully we're able to get a best-on-best tournament at some point here, just because there's so many good young players, and the league is in such a good place right now with the amount of talent and skill that's in it."