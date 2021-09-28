New Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle not focused on becoming the Cal Ripken of hockey

"The fact he didn't have to sit out any time is truly amazing," Braun said. "It's pretty wild to go that long without missing a game."

In 2016-17, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Yandle almost missed a game against the Flyers. He took a puck off his heel in Boston, the night before facing the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

"It was unbearable pain," he said. "That night I remember being in my hotel room with two of the trainers working to just get it moving until 2 or 3 in the morning. I woke up and was able to move it a little bit. Once I got it in the boot, it was OK enough to go ... thanks to the trainers."

Rod Brind'Amour holds the Flyers record for consecutive games at 484. Ivan Provorov may break that mark down the road. He has played in all 371 games since he debuted in 2016-17.

Yandle said his streak has included "a lot of luck. I think every guy, once you get to this level, has the same type of compete and will to play. You want to be out there every day with your teammates, and I think for me I have been fortunate. I love coming to the rink, whether it is practice day or game day. You love being here with the guys. The training staffs I have had have been great, and it is the same here."