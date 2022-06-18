Longtime Flyers senior director of communications to retire

Zack Hill, who has been a mainstay in the Philadelphia Flyers' press box and a presence at public events, is retiring.

Hill, who served as senior director of communications, will retire July 1 but will stay on as a consultant for the upcoming season to mark 30 years with the organization. The organization will make future announcements about how it will honor Hill.

“What makes the Philadelphia Flyers one of the proudest and most revered franchises in all of sports is the great people who have represented the Orange and Black, on and off the ice, and Zack Hill is unquestionably one of those people,” said Flyers Governor Dave Scott in a news release. “I got to know Zack quickly after joining the Flyers organization, and he has been an invaluable advisor for me and many others.

"... Zack will always be part of the Flyers organization, and we are thrilled that he has agreed to serve as a consultant for us throughout the next year as he begins his well-deserved retirement.”

Hill previously served as the team's media relations manager and public relations director. He oversaw all aspects of the team's public relations and media relations efforts during his 29 years.

The Flyers' public relations staff won the Dick Dillman Award for the Eastern Conference in 2011-12, 2014-15 and 2017-18. That award is given annually by the Professional Hockey Writers Association to the top staff in the NHL in each conference.

"I am fortunate to have known Zack for all of his years with the Flyers and have developed a close relationship with him. Zack has been, and always will be, a devoted member of the Philadelphia Flyers and a true friend to me," Flyers senior adviser Paul Holmgren said.

The Philadelphia Sports Writer's Association honored Hill with the "Good Guy" Award on May 2. Hill worked for the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant director of public relations (1987-89) and as the director (1989-93) before joining the Flyers.

Joe Siville, the Flyers' director of public relations, will be promoted to senior director of hockey communications, the team said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

