 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Konecny, Tippett propel Flyers over Blue Jackets, 5-3

  • 0
Blue Jackets Flyers Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier (24) battles for a rebound against Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo (77), Scott Laughton (21), Zack MacEwen (17), Carter Hart (79) and Travis Sanheim (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor revealed he has been interested in buying the Ottawa Senators NHL team since one of the team’s players announced it was heading for sale. “I am trying to do that. It’s very expensive. I need a partner with really deep pockets.”. The Senators last sold in 2003 to Eugene Melnyk for $92 million. Melnyk passed away earlier this year. The actor added that he needs to assemble interested investors for the purchase, which he joked is “a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy”

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

In a game that featured the two teams currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Philadelphia (11-15-7) used its young core players of Konecny (25 years old), Tippett (23) and Morgan Frost (23) to carry the scoring load.

Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight and eight of their last 10 games. Daniil Tarasov had 34 saves in his fifth straight loss for Columbus (10-20-2).

Konecny recorded his first shorthanded goal in the NHL for the first period's lone goal, turning a Gustav Nyquist turnover in the defensive zone into a scoring chance capped off with a wrister over Tarasov's glove. Konecny would score the eventual game winner early in the third period with his 14th goal of the season, an unassisted breakaway goal off the backhand into the upper right corner.

People are also reading…

The Blue Jackets bunched their two goals together midway through the second period to take the lead on Johnson's wrist shot past Hart on a 2-on-1 breakaway.

The Flyers answered before the end of the period with Frost adding his 6th goal of the season to tie game less than two minutes after Johnson's goal. Three minutes later, Tippett received a cycle pass from Joel Farabee and whipped it past Tarasov. Tippett would seal the game with 1:19 left with an empty net goal for his 10th of the season.

Hart improved to 10-9-6 on the season.

NOTES

With the loss, Columbus fell to 2-9-1 on the road. ... Philadelphia had forward Kevin Hayes back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Hayes, who is second on the Flyers with nine goals and entered play Tuesday a team-high 29 points, was a healthy scratch in Philadelphia's 6-3 home loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. John Tortorella has been upset about the defensive play of a few of his veterans. Hayes entered Tuesday night's game as a minus-12. ... Wade Allison was activated off injured reserve and saw his first game action since Nov. 12. for Philadelphia. ... Columbus starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins missed his second straight game with an illness. Tarasov started on back to back nights, falling 2-1 to Dallas on Monday at home.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Chicago on Friday

Flyers: At Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News