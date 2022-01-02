Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Kings score 12 seconds after puck drop

Following morning skate, Yeo commended the Flyers' defensive zone coverage in their overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. However, the Flyers allowed the Kings to get on the board 12 seconds into the game because of a defensive coverage issue.

Off the rush after Danault won the opening face-off, winger Viktor Arvidsson floated a shot wide of the Flyers' net. Danault recovered the puck along the left-side boards, ringing the puck around to find an uncovered Arvidsson behind the net. Arvidsson skated out from behind the net unabated, putting a wraparound past Jones.

Fifteen minutes later, with the game tied, 1-1, the Flyers gave up a goal off a rebound attempt from Trevor Moore with defensemen Provorov and Justin Braun in the vicinity. Provorov had the puck on his stick behind the net moments before, when an attempt to move the puck up for Hayes was intercepted by Arvidsson.

For the first time since their Nov. 20 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Kings notched a two-goal first period.

Penalties pain Flyers