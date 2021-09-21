Kevin Hayes to miss start of Flyers' season after abdominal surgery

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes will miss four to six weeks after he had abdominal surgery Tuesday.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Hayes was skating with his teammates Monday at the team complex in Voorhees when he "felt something in his groin." Hayes had surgery and could miss roughly the first 10 games of the season.

The Flyers are set to open training camp this week, the preseason starts next week, and Philadelphia plays the season opener Oct. 15 at home against Vancouver.

Hayes scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers.

"He said in one of the texts he sent me, 'AV, we got this early, I'd love to still be around the team during training camp and be able to go through the meetings,'" Vigneault said. "I'm all for that. I told him I wouldn't expect anything less from him. I want him around the team."

Without Hayes, the Flyers could turn to 22-year-old Morgan Frost to take his spot and strengthen the team in the middle.