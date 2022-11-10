 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenner, Blue Jackets end 5-game skid, beat Flyers 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Columbus (4-9-0) hadn't won since beating the New York Rangers 5-1 on Oct. 23.

Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenberg also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32 shots for his first win since offseason surgery.

Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 24 shots after missing a game to illness.

Gaudreau put Columbus up at 3:53 of the first, shooting a feed from Werenski past Hart for his team-leading sixth goal of the season and Columbus’ first lead in six games.

The two paired up again when Werenski buried a deflected shot by Gaudreau to put Columbus up 2-0 at 12:03.

Jenner made it 3-0 37 seconds into the second period, roofing a feed from Patrik Laine.

The Flyers got on the board at 13:04 of the second after a scramble in front of the net left the puck loose behind Korpisalo and DeAngelo bumped it in.

Philadelphia pulled within one when Provorov buried Travis Konecny's feed in front of Korpisalo at 8:41, but late empty-netters from Blankenburg and Jenner sealed it for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets played with just four defensemen after Zach Werenski suffered an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return. Erik Gudbranson left the ice with a facial laceration after a hard check into the boards in the second period and also did not return.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: Hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

Columbus: Visits the New York Islanders on Saturday.

