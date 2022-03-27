Jeannot's leads Predators to 5-4 win over Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Travis Sandheim, Joel Farabee, Max Willman and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, who have lost three of four. Martin Jones made 30 saves.

On the game-winner, Jeannot redirected Josi’s shot past Jones. Earlier in the game, Jeannot fought Philadelphia’s Hayden Hodgson.

Jeannot did not play in Thursday’s game at Las Vegas due to the impending birth of his and his wife’s first child.

Sanheim scored the game’s first goal at 2:15 of the opening period. Morgan Frost stripped the puck from Forsberg in the high slot and skated to the left side. Below the faceoff dot, he found Sanheim trailing and he beat Saros with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Farabee made it 2-0 with 2:33 left in the first when he collected a rebound in the slot and slipped a backhand by Saros.

The Flyers took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot by Nashville 14-4

Trenin cut Philadelphia’s lead in half 41 seconds into the second when he tipped Josi’s shot past Jones.

The Flyers regained a two-goal advantage at 2:23 of the second when Willman blocked Matt Benning’s shot and then went the other way on a breakaway, lifting a wrist shot underneath the crossbar.

Trenin struck again at 7:26 of the second, converting off a slick backhand pass off on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kunin followed at 8:12, scoring off of a rebound of his own shot to tie the game before Forsberg and van Riemsdyk traded goals 59 seconds apart late in the second to cap a wild six-goal period.

LONG TIME BETWEEN VISITS

Sunday marked the first time the Flyers have visited Nashville since Jan. 1, 2019.

Six of the 20 Flyers to dress Sunday also played in the Flyers’ previous visit to Nashville and just four Predators who played Sunday appeared in that game.

Predators 5, Flyers 4

Philadelphia 2 2 0 — 4

Nashville 0 4 1 — 5

First Period—1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 6 (Frost), 2:15. 2, Philadelphia, Farabee 15 (Atkinson, van Riemsdyk), 17:27. Penalties—Atkinson, PHI (Tripping), 14:07; Kunin, NSH (Fighting), 17:39; Brown, PHI (Fighting), 17:39.

Second Period—3, Nashville, Trenin 16 (Josi, Jeannot), 0:41. 4, Philadelphia, Willman 4, 2:23. 5, Nashville, Trenin 17 (Granlund, Jeannot), 7:26. 6, Nashville, Kunin 12 (Granlund), 8:12. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 37 (Carrier, Duchene), 18:13. 8, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 17 (Connauton, Konecny), 19:12. Penalties—Hodgson, PHI (Cross Checking), 4:00; Carrier, NSH (Interference), 15:29.

Third Period—9, Nashville, Jeannot 22 (Josi, Carrier), 18:41. Penalties—Hodgson, PHI (Fighting), 0:24; Jeannot, NSH (Fighting), 0:24.

Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 4-10-9—23. Nashville 14-14-7—35.

Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 0 of 1; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies—Philadelphia, Jones 8-13-3 (35 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Saros 32-20-3 (23-19).

A—17,414 (17,113). T—2:29.

Referees—Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Ryan Gibbons.

