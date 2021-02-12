 Skip to main content
Jake Voracek, Morgan Frost added to Flyers' COVID-19 protocol list
Jake Voracek, Morgan Frost added to Flyers' COVID-19 protocol list

Two more Philadelphia Flyers were added to the team's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday evening.

Jake Voracek, one of the Flyers' top forwards, and Morgan Frost became the fourth and fifth players on the team's list, joining Claude Giroux, Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.

Frost is expected to miss the rest of the season with a separated shoulder.

Being on the list doesn't necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus; he could have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

The Flyers have had four games postponed by the COVID-19 protocol, including Thursday's against New Jersey.

In other news, the Flyers (8-3-2) added three players to their taxi squad: left winger Samuel Morin, defenseman Derrick Pouliot and goalie Felix Sandström. The team is shorthanded because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Flyers' next game isn't scheduled until next Thursday, 11 days after they last played. They are expected to be permitted to practice again Monday.

