In a surprise, Flyers' protection list includes Nic Aube-Kubel instead of James van Riemsdyk

Instead, he protected Aube-Kubel, 25, who had three goals and 12 points in 50 games last season and had a penchant for bad penalties. Aube-Kubel has a $1.075 million cap hit in the final year of his contract.

The Flyers. who added Ellis ( $6.25 million cap hit for next six years) in Saturday’s blockbuster trade for Phil Myers and Patrick, have about $9.4 million left in cap room. They have $72.1 million committed to 17 players, according to CapFriendly.com. They will carry 22 or 23 players.

They still need to sign, among others, restricted free agents Hart, Sanheim, Carsen Twarynski, Connor Bunnaman, and a backup goalie.

Seattle’s expansion-draft selections will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.

All first- and second-year players are exempt from the draft. That means a player like center Morgan Frost — who may benefit from Patrick’s trade — cannot be selected by Seattle.

Van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere ($4.5 annual million cap hit for two more years) could draw interest from the Kraken if they aren’t scared off by their cap hits. Productive right winger Jake Voracek is also among the available players, but his $8.25 million cap hit for the next three years makes him an extreme long shot to be taken.