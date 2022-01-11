Hurricanes ask questions as Flyers practice after postponement

“Strictly COVID protocols,” Flyers spokesman Zack Hill said, referring comment to the NHL. An NHL spokesman said the league would have no further comment.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, would have been without star defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who entered COVID protocols Tuesday morning.

The Hurricanes have had seven games postponed this season, five on the road, but this was the first after the team had already traveled to its destination. Waddell estimated that the Carolina Hurricanes spent in excess of $100,000 on charter flights and hotel rooms for their trip to Philadelphia.

The Flyers announced that Braun had entered COVID protocols at 12:10 p.m. Monday. The Hurricanes departed RDU International Airport in North Carolina at 2:11 p.m. The game was postponed at 10:02 p.m.

“That was my question — I wish we would have known yesterday,” Waddell said. “And they said, well, they didn’t know until tests came back yesterday afternoon or (yesterday) evening.”

As of late Tuesday morning, Waddell told the N&O he had not heard anything from the league about reimbursements for the expenditures. Previously, he said, the organization has not been reimbursed for similar expenses.

“It’s very frustrating, especially because we know as much as you know,” Waddell told the N&O.

