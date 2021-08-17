Hundreds come out to visit with Gritty, Bob Kelly during Flyers' Community Caravan in ocean City

“We are looking forward to the season,” Allen Minch said.

It was the first time since its inaugural tour in 2017 the caravan visited the town’s Boardwalk, even though it also stopped in Ocean City in 2020.

Joe Meade, the Flyers’ vice president of community relations and government affairs, has vacationed on 16th Street for three years. He anticipated this stop on the tour, especially hitting the Boardwalk.

“As you know, everyone congregates at Boardwalk, so this is exciting,” Meade said. “We want to thank the city of Ocean City for having us and the fans and the community.”

Billy Klineburger, along with his wife, Joni, and 3-year-old daughter Mina were following along the route, chasing down Gritty for a picture. The Philadelphia residents, all in Flyers apparel, got their wish near the end of the parade.

About 35 to 50 people were at each block along Asbury Avenue. There were hundreds on the Boardwalk, some in Flyers gear and some just getting a pleasant surprise.

After the caravan went off the Boardwalk, Gritty rode his bike around the track at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.