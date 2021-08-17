Hundreds come out to visit with Gritty, Bob Kelly during Flyers' Community Caravan in ocean City

OCEAN CITY — It was easily the biggest attraction.
Eric Grimley and his two children, George, 11, and Olive, 7, saw an article in Tuesday’s edition of The Press that Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot, was coming to Ocean City that evening.
The Margate residents jumped at the opportunity to meet the google-eyed creature who has stolen most fans’ hearts
“We were able to hop right over and check it out,” Eric said.
The fifth annual Flyers’ Community Caravan, which featured in-arena host Andrea Helfrich, Flyers Ice Team members, Flyers alumni and Gritty, marched around the streets of Ocean City, including 10 blocks on the Boardwalk.
Fans received exclusive team giveaways, such as flip-flops, tank tops, beach towels, hats, straps for sunglasses stickers and more. Along with the prizes, there was plenty of music.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” George said with a smile as he talked about his experience meeting the furry, orange mascot. “I really liked it.”
George and Olive started following the Flyers last year as they both started competing in the Linwood Street Hockey League.
Now, the family is big on the Flyers.
“Everything,” Olive said about what she liked the most Tuesday.
“It’s nice they come down here and do this rather than everything being centered up in Philly,” Eric said.
Allen Minch has been a Flyers fan for a very long time, and he passed that passion down to his three kids — Jack, 11, Cooper, 8 and Henry 7. Allen was there his kids and his wife, Katherine.
The Minchs are from Egg Harbor Township.
Jack, Henry and Cooper, all in Flyers gear, took pictures with Gritty, who wore a blue bathing suit and was riding a bike. Gritty had no shirt on as he rode around, making people young and old laugh and reach for their phones.
“That was funny to see,” said Jack, who was sporting the new Flyers bucket hat he received. The siblings also got new tank tops and other gear.
Before the parade started at Asbury Avenue and Sixth Street in front of Ocean City Tabernacle, Gritty went into the skate park and rode on the ramps.
“Cooper was surprised his fur was soft,” Allen Minch said with a laugh. “It was cool.”
The format followed last year’s mobile pep-rally. The caravan traveled down Asbury Avenue to 14th Street then turned left toward the Boardwalk. The parade, led by police, marched on the boards to Fifth Street and then went back to where it started.
Along with the multiple Flyers-themed trucks and vans, the city’s crab mascots were waving in an Ocean City Beach Patrol boat pulled by a truck.
And in one of the vans sat Flyers legend Bob Kelly.
Many fans noticed him and cheered.
“This is the place to come to showcase the Flyers and get people pumped up for the season. You can tell by the crowd (Tuesday), that was a huge Flyers crowd,” said Kelly, who is nicknamed “The Hound” and was a big part of Philadelphia’s 1973-74 and 1975-76 Stanley Cup championship teams.
The five-stop caravan, deemed the Flyers’ “Road to October,” as the Flyers open the regular-season against the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, began July 20 in North Wildwood.
Tuesday was its third stop.
“It was a great place to come to and interact with the fans,” added Kelly, who has been at all of the team’s caravans so far this summer. “I just enjoy the fans. Good people.”
The caravan also stopped Aug. 4 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The tour will continue Aug. 25 in Collingswood, Camden County, and conclude Aug. 26 in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. The Flyers will open their preseason Sept. 28 against the New York Islanders.
“We are looking forward to the season,” Allen Minch said.
It was the first time since its inaugural tour in 2017 the caravan visited the town’s Boardwalk, even though it also stopped in Ocean City in 2020.
Joe Meade, the Flyers’ vice president of community relations and government affairs, has vacationed on 16th Street for three years. He anticipated this stop on the tour, especially hitting the Boardwalk.
“As you know, everyone congregates at Boardwalk, so this is exciting,” Meade said. “We want to thank the city of Ocean City for having us and the fans and the community.”
Billy Klineburger, along with his wife, Joni, and 3-year-old daughter Mina were following along the route, chasing down Gritty for a picture. The Philadelphia residents, all in Flyers apparel, got their wish near the end of the parade.
About 35 to 50 people were at each block along Asbury Avenue. There were hundreds on the Boardwalk, some in Flyers gear and some just getting a pleasant surprise.
After the caravan went off the Boardwalk, Gritty rode his bike around the track at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.
“We came down here to see Gritty,” Billy Klineburger said. “We came down to support the team. Getting ready for the season in October. We are excited. We loved it. Such a great time.”
