Gritty coming to Ocean City on Tuesday

OCEAN CITY — Get ready for Gritty sightings around Ocean City on Tuesday as a mobile pep rally for the Flyers visits the shore resort.
The 2021 Flyers Community Caravan is set to arrive at 5 p.m., rolling down Asbury Avenue starting at Sixth Street and then heading to the Boardwalk at 14th Street.
Plans are to travel along the Boardwalk to Fifth street, with Flyers-themed giveaways like flip flops and beach towels. Gritty, introduced in 2018, quickly became a mascot icon. Also set to appear are Flyers personalities, including alumni and in-arena host Andrea Helfrich.
The caravan visited North Wildwood on July 20.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bill Barlow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.