 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gritty coming to Ocean City on Tuesday
0 comments

Gritty coming to Ocean City on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Gritty
Tom Mihalek

OCEAN CITY — Get ready for Gritty sightings around Ocean City on Tuesday as a mobile pep rally for the Flyers visits the shore resort.

The 2021 Flyers Community Caravan is set to arrive at 5 p.m., rolling down Asbury Avenue starting at Sixth Street and then heading to the Boardwalk at 14th Street.

Plans are to travel along the Boardwalk to Fifth street, with Flyers-themed giveaways like flip flops and beach towels. Gritty, introduced in 2018, quickly became a mascot icon. Also set to appear are Flyers personalities, including alumni and in-arena host Andrea Helfrich.

The caravan visited North Wildwood on July 20.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News