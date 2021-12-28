Getting healthy may be Flyers’ best road to playoffs

Before the illnesses hit, the Flyers (12-12-5) had steadied themselves after an awful start that included a 10-game losing streak that got two coaches fired.

What do the Flyers need to do to avoid missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94?

Here are five things:

1. Get the power play to wake up.

Not only has the power play failed to score much, but it hasn’t created momentum by at least getting lots of quality chances.

Overall, it is 26th in the NHL, clicking at just 15.9% — or about half of Edmonton’s rate (31.9%).

The good news: The Flyers’ power play has shown improvement since Yeo became the interim coach and handed the PP duties to assistant Darryl Williams, who took over the task from the fired Michel Therrien. The Flyers are 4-for-15 (26.7%) under the new regime.

Yes, they will gladly take that rate the rest of the season.

2. Maintain the offense that has been rediscovered under Yeo.