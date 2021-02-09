Flyers' Tuesday game vs. Capitals postponed because of COVID-19 protocols

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
SAM CARCHIDI
The Philadelphia Inquirer
WASHINGTON — Tuesday night's Flyers-Capitals game has been postponed because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
This was to be the second meeting between the teams in three days.
The Flyers' Travis Sanheim was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday after practicing fully with the team the afternoon before. Being placed on the protocol list does not automatically mean a positive test.
Another Flyer was reportedly added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday.
The Capitals had four players placed on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 20. First-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov and starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to practice Monday.
The Flyers already had their games on Thursday and Saturday against visiting New Jersey wiped out because of an outbreak among Devils players. Same thing for Washington, which was to play Buffalo on Thursday and Saturday, as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant. Workers secure a load of debris ready for transport.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant. An excavator demolishes the walls piece by piece.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant. Seasonal resident Doug Bailey (left) takes a picture of the site with his phone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
020921_nws_springfieldinn
On Feb. 8 2021, in Sea Isle City, demolition begins on the Springfield Inn, making way for a new outdoor bar and restaurant.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.