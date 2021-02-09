 Skip to main content
Flyers' Tuesday game vs. Capitals postponed because of COVID-19 protocols
Flyers' Tuesday game vs. Capitals postponed because of COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON — Tuesday night's Flyers-Capitals game has been postponed because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

This was to be the second meeting between the teams in three days.

The Flyers' Travis Sanheim was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday after practicing fully with the team the afternoon before. Being placed on the protocol list does not automatically mean a positive test.

Another Flyer was reportedly added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The Capitals had four players placed on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 20. First-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov and starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to practice Monday.

The Flyers already had their games on Thursday and Saturday against visiting New Jersey wiped out because of an outbreak among Devils players. Same thing for Washington, which was to play Buffalo on Thursday and Saturday, as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

