Flyers spoil Hakstol's return in 6-1 win over Kraken

"We've got a lot of great memories here and good friends, and obviously as you get to this time of day it kind of flips right to the competition of the game tonight," Hakstol said before the game.

Hakstol moved to Toronto as an assistant and is now tasked with trying to move the needle in Seattle. The 53-year-old Hakstol was a surprise choice as Seattle's first coach, at least to those outside the front office.

Hakstol always said he wanted to coach again, and the Kraken are counting on him to have the success he failed to find in Philly.

HAYES MOVES ON

Flyers center Kevin Hayes declined comment in the wake of the Massachusetts state medical examiner report that his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, died in August from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

Kevin Hayes, out as he recovers from abdominal surgery, continues to skate with the team and stay involved until he can return.

"Kevin has been in everything," coach Alain Vigneault said. "He's been in the gym, doing his rehab, he's been working. He's been in all our meetings. He's been a real part of this team. He's wanted to stay close, and he's wanted to help the new players come in."