Flyers' skid extends to team-record 13 games with 4-3 loss to Islanders

Second period breakdown

When asked how to generate more offense, Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo and his players spoke of the need for more "dirty goals." To set up those goals, the Flyers needed to send the puck toward the net more to set up deflections and lucky bounces.

The team demonstrated that mentality in the first period and scored two goals that way. They kept up with the Islanders and finished with eight shots on goal to the Islanders' nine.

But as their defense and execution slipped, the Flyers spent less time in the offensive zone. At the end of the first, they gave up two unanswered goals. When they came back out, they had trouble getting out of the defensive zone and showed little energy. That led to the Islanders' third goal in a row.

With little time in the offensive zone, the Flyers had few chances to shoot and fell behind the Islanders, 23 shots to 12, by the end of the second. They were outshot 14-4 during those 20 minutes. The Flyers tied the first and third periods, but the second period did them in.

Weakest links