 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates

  • 0
NHL Moves Hockey

U.S Olympian Noah Cates has signed with the Philadelphia Flyers and is expected to join the team immediately.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract.

Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.

The Flyers drafted Cates in the fifth round in 2017. He has since recorded 99 points in 139 NCAA games and helped Minnesota-Duluth win the national title in 2019.

Cates was one of 15 college players picked to play for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics, which the NHL skipped. He was named an alternate captain despite being just 23 and put up three points in four games.

"Noah has had an exceptional collegiate career, and we're happy to have him signed," general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "We have followed his progress closely and are excited to watch his continued growth in our organization."

People are also reading…

Among other moves:

  • The Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a $750,000 contract for next season. The Michigan Tech product will report to the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play the rest of this season on an amateur tryout agreement.
  • The Washington Capitals also signed journeyman forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract for next season. It's worth $750,000 in the NHL.
  • The New York Rangers acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman Tarmo Reunanen.
  • The Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brady Lyle to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. 
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey Special Olympics basketball finals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News