Flyers sign Scott Laughton; trade Michael Raffl to Washington, send Erik Gustafsson to Montreal

About a month ago, Dave Scott, the Philadelphia Flyers’ governor, said he wanted general manager Chuck Fletcher to be aggressive at Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

“I don’t want to hold back,” he said at the time.

But stuff happened between then and now. Mostly bad stuff. Horrendous starts. Defensive lapses. Goaltenders unable to make critical saves. An offense that went flat.

Put it all together and the Flyers, who are 8-12-3 since the start of March, are four points behind Boston for the final playoff spot, and the Bruins have two games in hand.

And that is why the Flyers went from buyers to sellers at the deadline.

They made two minor trades Monday, including a deal that sent popular winger/center Michael Raffl to Washington for a fifth-round pick. The Flyers will play the Capitals on Tuesday in Washington.

The underrated Raffl, 32, a pending unrestricted free agent, spent eight years with the Flyers and played on all four lines. He had a 21-goal season in 2014-15. A skilled penalty killer, he was plagued by injuries this season and had three goals and eight points in in 34 games.