Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Hurricanes 2-1

"I'm not going to apologize for great goaltending," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. "It was fun to watch."

The Hurricanes lost for the first time in six home games this season.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said the first two periods were among the team's best of the season — to a degree. They held a 28-13 edge in shots through two periods.

"We just didn't get enough out of the periods," Brind'Amour said. "We didn't do enough the first two periods to allow to have a little wiggle room."

Lorentz batted in the puck baseball-style from the right side of the net on the rebound of a shot from Jesper Fast.

"I just kind of took a swing at it," Lorentz said.

With two goals, Lorentz has matched his total from last season when he played in 45 games as a rookie.

Andersen has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of 11 outings this season. He was aiming to become the ninth goaltender in NHL history to post at least 10 wins in his team's first 12 games of a season.

PLUGGING AWAY

The Flyers have gone four games in a row without scoring more than two goals, but they've won two of those games.