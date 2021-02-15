 Skip to main content
Flyers practice is canceled, but NHL says Rangers game Thursday and outdoor game Sunday vs. Bruins in Lake Tahoe remain on
Flyers practice is canceled, but NHL says Rangers game Thursday and outdoor game Sunday vs. Bruins in Lake Tahoe remain on

The Flyers’ Claude Giroux, right, celebrates with Erik Gustafsson, left, and Nolan Patrick after scoring during a game against the Devils on Jan. 28. They have had four games postponed since they played Washington on Feb. 7.

If the Philadelphia Flyers do, in fact, play the New York Rangers on Thursday, they will have to overcome a pair of obstacles: a long layoff and the absence of some players, both caused by COVID-19-related issues.

An NHL spokesman said the league plans for the Flyers to return to action against the visiting New York Ranger on Thursday — 11 days after their last game — and to meet Boston in an outdoor game Sunday in Lake Tahoe.

The Flyers had seven players on the COVID-19 protocol list Monday, and they have had four straight games postponed since a 7-4 win in Washington on Feb. 7.

“We have stayed in close communication with the Flyers during the last 7 to 10 days regarding the status of testing and player availability issues,” Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, told The Inquirer on Monday morning. “It continues to be our intention that the Flyers will resume the regular-season schedule on Thursday and will participate in Sunday’s game in Lake Tahoe. We will, of course, continue to actively monitor the situation.”

About an hour later, the league postponed the Flyers’ scheduled practice Monday in Voorhees. Was it strictly out of caution? Was it because someone else had tested positive in a rapid test in the morning?

Waiting to hear back from Daly.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher has referred all coronavirus-related questions to the NHL.

The Flyers (8-3-2) have seven players on the COVID-19 protocol list: Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom, Jake Voracek, Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost, and Justin Braun.

Being on the list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus. The player could just have been exposed to someone who has the virus.

