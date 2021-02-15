Flyers practice is canceled, but NHL says Rangers game Thursday and outdoor game Sunday vs. Bruins in Lake Tahoe remain on

If the Philadelphia Flyers do, in fact, play the New York Rangers on Thursday, they will have to overcome a pair of obstacles: a long layoff and the absence of some players, both caused by COVID-19-related issues.

An NHL spokesman said the league plans for the Flyers to return to action against the visiting New York Ranger on Thursday — 11 days after their last game — and to meet Boston in an outdoor game Sunday in Lake Tahoe.

The Flyers had seven players on the COVID-19 protocol list Monday, and they have had four straight games postponed since a 7-4 win in Washington on Feb. 7.

“We have stayed in close communication with the Flyers during the last 7 to 10 days regarding the status of testing and player availability issues,” Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, told The Inquirer on Monday morning. “It continues to be our intention that the Flyers will resume the regular-season schedule on Thursday and will participate in Sunday’s game in Lake Tahoe. We will, of course, continue to actively monitor the situation.”

About an hour later, the league postponed the Flyers’ scheduled practice Monday in Voorhees. Was it strictly out of caution? Was it because someone else had tested positive in a rapid test in the morning?

Waiting to hear back from Daly.