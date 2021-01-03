Flyers open camp Monday, hungry to take the next step after disappointing end to a strong season

Fletcher said the conditioning level of his players "looks very good. I think the way last season ended, there's a lot of disappointment that we weren't able to beat the Islanders and move on. Guys, from what I can see at least, worked extremely hard in the off-season. I think they're excited to come back and take another step this year."

The Flyers went 41-21-7 last season, beat Montreal in the opening round to win their first playoff series since 2012, and then lost to the Islanders, four games to three, in the conference semifinals.

"I really like our depth," said Fletcher, whose team will be minus two key players from last season, Niskanen and feisty winger Tyler Pitlick, who signed a two-year deal with Arizona that has an annual $1.75 million cap hit. "I think we have a pretty good mix of veteran players and young players. I think we're a really well-rounded team. It's going to be a competitive camp."

The Flyers had fitness and medical testing Sunday. Because of the shortened camp and no exhibition games, there will be lots of scrimmages held.

"We're just excited to get going," Fletcher said.

Because the Flyers made few offseason roster moves, Fletcher says the team's continuity will be helpful in a shortened camp and that the chemistry will be easier to develop.