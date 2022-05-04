 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLYERS

Flyers nominate Scott Laughton for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Philadelphia Flyers nominated forward Scott Laughton for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the team announced Wednesday.

Each team in the NHL nominates one player for the award. The league presents the award annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," a release from the Flyers said. 

Laughton, 27, is an ambassador for the Flyers' Hockey is for Everyone and You Can Play, which "works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans," the organization's website says. This season, Laughton hosted individuals from the LGBTQ+ community at 12 Flyers home games,

Laughton's aim is to ensure everyone is included.

A committee of senior NHL executives, including commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, will select the winner.

Clear and measurable positive impacts on the community, investment of time and resources, commitment to a particular cause or community, commitment to the league's community initiatives, creativity of programming and a use of influence and engagement of others will be the criteria in naming a winner. 

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity or cause of his choice. Two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 donation.

