Flyers name Ian Laperriere head coach of Phantoms

Ian Laperriere, famous for hard-nosed play that made him a fan favorite for the Philadelphia Flyers, will now lead the franchise's American Hockey League affiliate.
Laperriere, a former assistant for the Flyers, was named the 11th head coach in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history, the team announced Sunday. A formal introduction was held Monday.
"We're very happy to have Ian serve as the next head coach of the Phantoms," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a news release. "He has been an extremely dedicated individual to the Flyers organization and has shown a strong work ethic as a player, development coach and an assistant over the last 12 years for us. We are excited to have him at the forefront of developing our prospects, preparing them to reach the NHL and bringing success to Lehigh Valley."
Laperriere, 47, served as assistant coach of the Flyers for the last eight seasons. He previously held the position of director of player development in 2012-13.
He signed with the Flyers as a free agent prior to the 2009-10 season and appeared in all 82 games recording three goals and 17 assists and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final. He appeared in 13 games during the playoffs.
Laperriere is probably remembered most during his time as a Flyer when he took a puck to the face not once but twice during the 2009-10 season. He took a slapshot to the mouth during a November 2009 game in the first period and returned later in the game. He lost several teeth and received between 50 and 100 stitches.
In the first round of the playoffs, he went down to block a shot and was hit in the face by a slap shot during a game against the New Jersey Devils. He suffered an eye injury and a mild concussion. He returned during the Eastern Conference Final.
But post-concussion symptoms derailed him playing the following season, and he retired as a Flyer in 2012 when he was named director of player development.
"I'm very excited for this next challenge in my career, and I would like to thank Chuck Fletcher, Brent Flahr and Barry Hanrahan, as well as Jim and Rob Brooks for this opportunity," Laperriere said in a statement. "The Phantoms are a first-class organization in the AHL and the fan base in Lehigh Valley are the very best at showing their support at every game. I look forward to developing the players in our system, helping the Flyers reach their goals by continuing the success of the Phantoms and building towards winning a Calder Cup Championship."
Laperriere replaces Scott Gordon, who had coached the Phantoms since 2015.
