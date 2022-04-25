Flyers’ momentum killed in 3-1 loss to Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Flyers ruined their chance to put together a second three-game win streak this season with their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Their first and only one was when they beat the Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils from Dec. 10-14. Now the team only has two games left.

With Erik Gustafsson's goal scored just under two minutes into the game, the Blackhawks quickly snuffed out any momentum the Flyers still had from Sunday's win over the Penguins.

While the Flyers held the playoff-bound Penguins to one goal, they quickly gave up two in the first period to the sixth-worst team in the league. The second was scored by Jonathan Toews on their own power play.

But just like they have in recent games, the Flyers were able to keep fighting, and Kevin Hayes got one back two minutes later. From there, both goalies stepped up and made big saves on breakaways and high-danger chances.

Despite three second-period power plays, two for the Blackhawks and one for the Flyers, the score remained even through the second. While the Flyers created some good chances early, the Blackhawks spent more time controlling the pace.

Going into the third, the Blackhawks started with the man-advantage, but the Flyers held them off. However, they then took a Flyers offensive push and turned it into their third goal of the night, scored by Alex Debrincat.

The Flyers went on the power play in the final 1 minute, 23 seconds, giving them a two-man advantage, but the game ended without any more goals scored.

Youth is showing through

After the line of youngsters shined bright in the Flyers' biggest game of their final week, the Flyers displayed their inexperience the next night.

Linus Hogberg (third NHL game) gave up prime position in front of the net, which led to dangerous chances. Felix Sandstrom (fourth NHL game) made big saves but also had more trouble controlling his rebounds. Bobby Brink's miscue on the power play led to the shorthand goal. The line of Noah Cates, Morgan Frost and Owen Tippet had less ice time, and Joel Farabee had a bad giveaway.

The young players still had positive moments, but the rookie moments were greater Monday night than they have been in recent games.

Plenty of chances, negative results

The Flyers‘ power play has had a particularly atrocious stretch, giving up two shorthanded goals and numerous shorthanded shots. Monday, they finally created more opportunities for themselves than for the opponent. They had 11 shots on goal across three power plays. Several were shots on rebounds, created by their battle for position in the blue paint.

However, those 11 shots resulted in zero goals for themselves and one for the Blackhawks. The Flyers are the second-worst in the league behind the New Jersey Devils in shorthanded goals against with 12 this season.

First line's first goal

Out of the Flyers' 18 goals in their last five games, only four have been scored by someone on the Flyers' current top line, and one was an empty net goal. None included all three players from the line.

But the Flyers' first goal against the Blackhawks highlighted all three players and showed off the connection between Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny.

After recovering the puck in the defensive zone, Konecny hit Laughton, who was skating up the left side, with a perfect pass in the neutral zone. Laughton carried it into the offensive zone and made a move as if he were going to shoot before sending quick pass to Hayes, who put it in before goalie Kevin Lankinen could move from left to right.

It was Laughton's first point in eight games and his 29th of the season. Hayes now has 22 points in 26 games. Konecny, who has 52 points, is now ahead of Cam Atkinson by two points for team leader. He has a six-game scoring streak with three goals and four assists.

What's next

The Flyers go to Winnipeg for their final road game, a contest against the Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

