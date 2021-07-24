Flyers make another blockbuster trade, deal Jake Voracek to Columbus for Cam Atkinson

A 5-foot-8, 175-pound Connecticut native, Atkinson was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2008 draft. He made his NHL debut in 2011 following a three-year career at Boston College, where he won a national championship in 2010 and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2011.

Atkinson has been a Columbus cornerstone, like Voracek was as a Flyer.

"This is a significant trade for our club and we are very excited to welcome Jake Voracek back to the Blue Jackets family. He is a powerful, dynamic offensive player that will be a significant contributor to our club," Columbus GM said Jarmo Kekalainen said. "Adding a player like that comes at a cost and I want to thank Cam Atkinson for his many contributions to the Blue Jackets and Columbus community over the past 10 years. He has made a lasting impact on our club."

The Flyers acquired Voracek and a first-round pick — it turned out to be Sean Couturier — in a stunning trade that sent Jeff Carter to Columbus on June 23, 2011. He ranks fifth on the Flyers' all-time list in assists and 10th (177-427-604) in 727 career games.

The Czech Republic native set single-season career highs in assists and points with 20-65-85 in 82 appearances in 2017-18. He was also named to the NHL's First All-Star Team in 2014-15 after notching 22-59-81 in 82 games.