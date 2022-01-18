Flyers lose 9th straight, 4-3 in shootout to Islanders

PHILADELPHIA — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win Tuesday night and send the Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight loss.

Just like the Flyers' losing streak, the shootout went on and on until Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night. New York was playing its first road game since Dec. 14 after topping Philadelphia 4-1 at home Monday.

Casey Cizikas hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 4 until he got one against the Flyers on Monday, and then he tied this one with 4:28 left in regulation.

The Islanders improved to 1-3 in shootouts.

Claude Giroux snapped a tie with his 12th goal early in the third period for the Flyers. Giroux, the team captain and lone All-Star representative, has played all 979 career games with the Flyers and was a part of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final team. But in the final year of his contract, and with the Flyers well out of the playoff race, he could be playing his final games in Philadelphia before the March 21 trade deadline. There's still value in the 34-year-old Giroux and the two sides just may want to work out a deal that positions him to finally raise the Cup.