Flyers lose 8th game in row, 4-1 to Islanders

"I thought we played pretty well," Jones said. "We were pretty good defensively. We were right there. ... We just have to find a way to win right now."

The Flyers went 0 for 4 on the power play, falling to 2 for 15 over the last six games.

"I think there was good and bad," Konecny said. "The first unit had a few looks and zone time. We made mistakes that gave them momentum. We have to clean that up."

The Islanders led 2-1 after two periods, and Beauvillier added to the advantage as he knocked in a loose puck in front at 4:44 of the third. Nelson had an assist on the play for his first multipoint game since he scored twice against Calgary on Nov. 20 in the first game at UBS Arena. He had one goal and one assist while playing in seven games since then.

The Flyers pulled Jones for an extra skater with about 2:40 left, and James van Riemsdyk hit a goalpost a minute later.

Martin sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:23 left for his first goal of the season.

Sorokin made a stellar save, sprawling to his right to deny an attempt by Scott Laughton on a 2-on-0 break in the opening minute of the second period.