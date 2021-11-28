Flyers lose 6th game in row, 5-2 to Devils

NEWARK — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11.

For the Flyers, Joel Farabee scored in his third straight game, and Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist. Martin Jones made 30 saves, and Philadelphia dropped its sixth game in a row.

Bratt broke a 2-all tie with eight minutes left in the third period. Johnsson stole the puck in the Flyers zone and fed Bratt, who beat Martin Jones on a backhand shot. Bratt extended his point streak to four games and now has 14 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 12 games in November.

Bastian sealed the win with his second goal of the season — and first for the Devils. The 2016 Devils draft pick was chosen by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft, but claimed by New Jersey off waivers Thursday.