Flyers key questions: Who plays center? Which Carter Hart will show up?

York appeared ticketed for the NHL until Yandle was signed in late July, and it is likely the rookie starts the year with Lehigh Valley.

Then again, with a dynamic camp, York could make the decision difficult for the Flyers' brass.

4. Will Hart find his groove in the exhibition games and carry it into the season?

That's the hope. A year ago, Hart finished the season with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage as opponents feasted on high shots to his glove side. There were some encouraging moments, however, as Hart played his best hockey in April (2.31, .910 in five games) before his season ended because of an MCL sprain in his left knee, forcing him to miss the final 13 games.

From a mental standpoint, it's important Hart regains his mojo in the preseason games and gets back to his old confident self (see 2019-20).

Based on his body language and reaction time, that confidence was noticeably missing last season. Defensive breakdowns in front of him also contributed to his woes.

5. Where will the newly acquired Atkinson fit best?