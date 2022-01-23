Flyers' Keith Yandle set to tie NHL record of 964 straight games played

PHILADELPHIA — Keith Yandle's hands were soaked in blood, teeth in his fist, some choppers even littered on the ice as he skated off to the locker room hunched in pain, an emergency dental visit ahead.

He lost nine teeth thanks to a puck to the face, got some Novocain and still hurt the next day.

Yet he played the next game.

And the next one.

And on it went, through busted teeth, injuries and slumps and new teams, he played and played and played some more, all to this point: Yandle will tie retired center Doug Jarvis on Monday for the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman can set the record on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

For Yandle, it was that November 2019 game, when he played for Florida and was struck by the puck against Carolina, when his Iron Man ethos truly took hold. He happened to meet Bobby Orr soon after that game, and the Hall of Famer told him, "If you can skate, you can play. When a legend like that is saying it to you, you've got to suck it up and play."