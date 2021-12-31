Flyers goalie dazzles in NHL debut, but Sharks win in OT

The Flyers extended their points streak to seven games, thanks in large part to Sandstrom.

"I thought he was outstanding," interim coach Mike Yeo said. "He looked calm and he looked confident in the net. That's what we've seen from him in practice. That's sort of his demeanor, that's my impression of him as a coach. That's what you like about a goalie, that he doesn't get rattled."

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead into the third after Couture and Burns scored two minutes apart in the second period.

They appeared to be in good shape after killing off 1:56 of a two-man advantage while allowing only two shots on goal.

But after San Jose failed to add onto the lead on its own power play, Farabee tied the game when he beat Reimer from the circle on a rush.

"I definitely saw some tired mistakes out there," Yeo said. "When you're tired sometimes the execution isn't quite there, sometimes your pace isn't quite there. I thought the will and the compete was there all night."

NO HOMECOMING