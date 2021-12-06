Flyers fire Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses; GM says 'We've lost our way'

"The guy that is the leader of this group who has both his hands on the steering wheel is me and I have to find a way to get this group to play better," he said Sunday. "We are in a bad skid right now, and we need to end this. We have an opportunity (Monday) night, and hopefully we will play better."

Vigneault had led the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final and was trying to do the same in Philadelphia, where the Flyers haven't won it all since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.

The Flyers instead are trying to avoid a 10-game losing streak for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

"I have played a lot of embarrassing games, and this is definitely one of them," captain Claude Giroux said after the Tampa Bay loss. "We need to figure it out pretty quick here."

It's up to Yeo, at least in the short term, to figure out how to fix the Flyers. Yeo was fired by the St. Louis Blues in November 2018. He joined the Blues as an assistant in 2016 after five seasons with Minnesota. The Wild made the playoffs in three of Yeo's four full seasons, and he was fired 55 games into 2015-16.

"This is an opportunity for me to prove that I've grown," Yeo said.