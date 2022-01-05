Flyers finish 6th straight holiday road trip with losing record after 4-1 loss to Anaheim Ducks

Yeo took another risk in the final minutes of the game when he pulled his goalie in a 4-on-4 situation. With five skaters, the Flyers successfully tired out the Ducks and got a series of quality shots on goal off. But when they lost the puck, Keith Yandle committed a tripping penalty to keep the Ducks from scoring an empty-net goal. The Ducks eventually scored on the empty net with just under 50 seconds to go to put the game away.

"I thought that our guys did a great job, except for like I said, (not) scoring a goal," Yeo said. "We had a number of opportunities. Just missed the side of the net. Goalie made a couple saves. So in hindsight, I would probably continue to do the same thing in a situation like that."

Farabee a holiday highlight

Amidst yet another Flyers' holiday road trip that finished with a losing record, Farabee's performance was a positive light.

In three of the four games that made up the holiday road trip, Farabee notched at least one point. He scored goals against the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings and had assists against the Kings and the Ducks. Farabee now has eight points in nine games, one of which he was injured in early on.