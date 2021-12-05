Flyers fall 7-1 for 8th consecutive loss, 2 shy of club record

"Didn't go well for us," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

Carter Hart made 10 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones, who also had 10 saves.

The Flyers' skid started when Tampa Bay visited Philadelphia on Nov. 18 and beat them in a 4-3 shootout. Then, the Lightning beat the Flyers at home 4-0 on Nov. 23.

"We are looking for solutions to our situation," Vigneault said. "The leader of this group, the guy that's got both his hands on the steering, is me. I got to find a way to get this group to play better. We're in a bad skid right now and we need to end this."

Sunday's game wrapped up the season series against Tampa Bay. But it wasn't pretty.

McDonagh and Perry scored in the first for Tampa Bay. Raddysh made it 3-0 with a hard slap shot from the right side that beat Hart on the glove side just 2:56 into the second period, and four minutes later, Katchouk knocked in a rebound that was just sitting in the crease.

"If we're going to go anywhere, we're going to need that depth scoring," Cooper said.