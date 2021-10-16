Flyers drop season opener to Canucks 5-4 in shootout

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have something to prove.

The team's mission to deem its 25-23-8 finish last season a fluke became the focus of the new-look squad, so much so that the "something to prove" mantra became a part of the team's branding.

However, in their season-opening, 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks on Friday, the Flyers showed they have some more proving to do.

The first period showed flashes of their 2019-20 season, when the Flyers finished sixth league-wide in goals for (232). They dominated possession, peppering 13 shots on goalie Thatcher Demko and pulling ahead 1-0 early. It seemed like the Flyers had shocked the Canucks, who only managed to put a meager five shots on net in the opening period.

However, some of the Flyers' biggest flaws of the 2020-21 season reappeared in the second period when the team allowed two power-play goals and goalie Carter Hart let in four total. While a stellar effort late in the third evened the score 4-4, they couldn't find the back of the net in overtime and fell in a shootout. The Flyers conceded a loss in the opener for the first time in six seasons.