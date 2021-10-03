Flyers deny social media accusations by goalie Robin Lehner

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor’s consent, a league spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he knows “many” teams that give sedatives and anxiety pills to players without a doctor’s prescription. He referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault and claimed to have proof.

In a statement Sunday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher denied that allegation.

“The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and any care provided to them comes from the team’s health care professionals, not the coaching staff,” Fletcher said. “We have no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Sunday morning said the league intended to speak with Lehner about his tweets. The league did not initially have plans to launch an independent investigation until the conversation with Lehner happens.