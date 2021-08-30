Flyers defenseman Cam York remains unconcerned after dropping on the depth chart: 'I still believe in myself'

When the Philadelphia Flyers signed veteran defenseman Keith Yandle last month, it seemingly pushed Cam York down the depth chart and made it likely the rookie will begin the season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

When he spoke to reporters after the first day of development camp Monday in Voorhees. York, 20, who the Flyers picked 14th in the 2019 draft, said he didn't take the Yandle signing personally.

"I still believe in myself. I think I can make the team still, but it's a long year," York said. "It's 82 games, and the schedule is really tight. There's going to be a lot of guys coming in and out of the lineup. If you block a shot wrong, you're out eight games. That's eight games that people need to fill.

"I didn't look at it like, 'Dang, there goes my spot.' I'm still confident. I still believe in myself."

Rightfully so.

After captaining Team USA to the World Junior title, he starred at the University of Michigan and, as a sophomore last season, was named the Big Ten's top defenseman. York then was impressive in an eight-game stint with the Phantoms.

He also didn't look out of place in three late-season games with the Flyers in May.