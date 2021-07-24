Flyers' D is set: They get Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo for Robert Hagg and first- and second-round picks

"I think any time players are slotted in the right role and with the right players around them, they have a much better chance to improve and look better," Fletcher said. "We're obviously banking on that."

The makeover was needed because the Flyers allowed the most goals in the NHL last season.

This trade is a bit risky because Ristolainen is entering the final year of a six-year contract that carries a $5.4 million cap hit. He had 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games last season. He missed seven games in February because of COVID-19.

Because the trade happened about 90 minutes before he spoke with reporters, Ristolainen said he hadn't had time yet to think about a potential contract extension with the Flyers, "but anything is possible."

Fletcher said that he didn't know about the timing of a possible extension, but that he viewed Ristolainen as someone "who should have a very good chance to be a part of our future."

A native of Finland, Ristolainen led the Sabres in hits (191) and by averaging 22 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time per game last season. The Flyers plan to use him in all situations.

"His size, mobility, and physicality will make him an important piece to our group going forward," Fletcher said.