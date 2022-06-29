Flyers Community Caravan kicking off in July at four Jersey Shore stops

The Philadelphia Flyers will be hitting the Jersey Shore in July.
The Flyers announced Wednesday the return of its Community Caravan presented by Xfinity. The fan event, in its sixth straight year, will begin with its Shore Tour, hitting up North Wildwood, the Ocean City boardwalk, Ventnor and Sea Isle City.
The carnival-style format will include an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and bungee run! The Flyers Community Caravan is set to make its way around the tri-state area throughout its summer-long event series to connect with fans in the surrounding region.
The caravan will kick off Monday, July 11 in North Wildwood. It will then be in Ocean City on July 12, Ventnor on July 13 and Sea Isle City on July 14. Additional stops throughout the Greater Philadelphia region will take place throughout August and September in the lead up to the ‘22-‘23 season.
The caravan will feature appearances by the Flyers' In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and Gritty. Fans attending this summer's events will also have the chance to get their hands on a lineup of exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways including bucket hats, Hawaiian shirts, Gritty keychains, sunglasses and more.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty rides his bike around Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Aug. 17, 2021 at one of last year's "Road to October" Community Caravan events. This year's caravans will begin July 11 in North Wildwood, and continue to Ocean City, Ventnor and Sea Isle City before making its way around the tri-state area.
