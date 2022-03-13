Flyers collapse in the third period, fall to Canadiens in overtime, 4-3

PHILADELPHIA — Just when it seemed like the Flyers would close out the Montreal Canadiens in the third period, up 3-2 with less than a minute left in regulation, the Flyers found a way to fall short.

Canadiens center Rem Pitlick scored a shorthanded goal with just 47 seconds remaining in the third period, sending the two teams to three-on-three overtime. In overtime, Cole Caufield won the game with a slapshot past goalie Carter Hart.

The last time the two squads met in Montreal on Dec. 16, the Flyers fell in a shootout, 3-2.

In their loss to the Canadiens, the Flyers saw scoring contributions from the top three lines — third-line center Kevin Hayes, second-line center Giroux, and first-line winger Cam Atkinson each chipped in with goals. It wasn't enough though, as the Flyers yet again found a way to lose.

Sanheim joins the rush

Going into Sunday night's game against the Canadiens, defenseman Travis Sanheim led Flyers defensemen in assists this season (16) and was tied for the lead in points (20). Sanheim continued to flash his offensive and defensive skills in the first period, assisting on Hayes' goal to put the Flyers up, 1-0.

The play started in the defensive zone, when Sanheim stuck with Habs center Ryan Poehling as he carried the puck around the perimeter of the ice. Thanks to Sanheim's pressure, Poehling's pass went wide and created a quick change in possession. Winger James van Riemsdyk entered the offensive zone with the puck, then patiently held it, putting a perfect pass on Sanheim's tape as the defenseman drove to the net. Sanheim found Hayes for the tap-in at the far post. The goal marked Hayes' first since returning to action on March 5 after recovering from groin surgery.

Getting in the zone

For the majority of their last two games, losses to the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Flyers found themselves defending too frequently. However, in the first period against the Canadiens, the Flyers took advantage of their opponent's turnovers in the neutral zone and took up residency in the offensive zone.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers managed four high-danger scoring chances to the Canadiens' one, but only Hayes was able to capitalize on his opportunity. The Flyers passed when they should've shot the puck on goal or their shots missed wide-open nets entirely. Late in the first period, winger Gerry Mayhew's one-timer in the low slot missed wide of the net. Two minutes later, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen's cross-seam pass to Morgan Frost on goalie Sam Montembeault's doorstep slid beyond his reach. Those missed opportunities were felt in the second period when the Flyers put themselves on the penalty kill three times and gave up two Canadiens goals.

Frost feeling good

With center Scott Laughton out indefinitely after sustaining a concussion against the Panthers on Thursday, the Flyers called up Frost from the Phantoms to replace him. Frost had a quiet night against the Hurricanes (no points, minus-one) but rebounded with a strong showing against the Canadiens. After centering the third line alongside Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom on Thursday, Frost and Konecny moved up to the second line with Giroux at center.

Frost stood out with his playmaking abilities, especially on Giroux's second goal — his 900th career point — in the second period. After Konecny won a puck battle along the boards in the offensive zone, he passed to Frost, who threw the puck at Montembeault's pads. Giroux was perfectly positioned to put home a rebound for a 2-1 Flyers lead. Early in the third period, Frost made a slick between-the-legs pass to Konecny in the neutral zone, but Montembeault denied Konecny's wrist shot.

What's next

The Flyers wrap up their two-game homestand against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Thursday.

