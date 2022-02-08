Flyers captain, All-Star MVP Giroux faces deadline decision

The Flyers are about to miss the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since a string of five straight absences from 1990-94.

"It looks like it's going to be almost impossible," Giroux said.

As losses mount, Giroux has downplayed his impending decision and declined to discuss what could make him give the Flyers a list of teams he would consider as a potential trade destination.

"I'm not going to think about this right now," Giroux said at the All-Star game. "Just enjoy the weekend. There's a lot of things to figure out, but that's for another day."

Giroux, who has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games, brought his wife and 2½-year-old son, Gavin, with him to the All-Star festivities in Las Vegas and clearly enjoyed the family time. His wife, Ryanne, posted weekend snapshots of Gavin on dad's shoulders, inside the locker room, asleep on dad's arms on the plane.

"I think he took a picture with all the mascots," Giroux said.

Giroux had a million reasons to cherish the extravaganza.