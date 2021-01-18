Flyers broadcaster Bill Clement, Renaissance man, steps down after birthday 'awakening'

"As a young broadcaster, I grew up watching Bill," Jackson said. "He was one of the best voices around, and when I got to work with him, it was one of the rare times I worked with someone I had watched on national TV and there was a little bit of the awe factor in the beginning."

Being in the booth with Clement "was an absolute joy," Jackson said. "He's a wordsmith. He has such passion for the game and passion for the Flyers, and is just a great guy. I would always wait to see what kind of metaphor he would come up with — hyenas on hamburgers when a team was all over another team. Or if a goalie made a huge leg save and he'd call it a telescopic leg."

Clement has been either been part of a broadcast team or studio analyst since 1985. The Quebec native has also been an author, an actor — he appeared in All My Children — and has done work for more than 300 television commercials and has served as a popular motivational speaker. He has provided his voice for EA Sports NHL video games.