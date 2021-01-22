Flyers blow lead and fall to Boston, 5-4, in shootout; Jake Voracek reaches milestone

After an awful start, the Philadelphia Flyers seemed to find their game in the second period Thursday night at TD Garden, only to revert to their earlier form.

As a result, they blew a 2-0 third-period lead and ruined a milestone night for Jake Voracek, falling to the Boston Bruins 5-4 in a shootout that was won on Jake DeBrusk's goal.

The Flyers, who went 0-for-3 on their shootout attempts, allowed four third-period goals as they slipped to 3-1-1.

With 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in regulation, Brandon Carlo scored on a one-time blast from above the left circle to put the Bruins ahead for the first time in the game at 4-3. But the Flyers knotted it on a power-play goal by James van Riemsdyk with 3:32 left.

Boston's Tuukka Rask made great point-blank saves to stop Voracek and Kevin Hayes in the overtime.

Voracek collected three assists and van Riemsdyk scored a pair of goals, but it wasn't enough to propel the Flyers past the Bruins (2-1-1) in their first road game of the season.

The Flyers also got goals from Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim.