Flyers blow lead and fall to Boston, 5-4, in shootout; Jake Voracek reaches milestone

After an awful start, the Philadelphia Flyers seemed to find their game in the second period Thursday night at TD Garden, only to revert to their earlier form.
As a result, they blew a 2-0 third-period lead and ruined a milestone night for Jake Voracek, falling to the Boston Bruins 5-4 in a shootout that was won on Jake DeBrusk's goal.
The Flyers, who went 0-for-3 on their shootout attempts, allowed four third-period goals as they slipped to 3-1-1.
With 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in regulation, Brandon Carlo scored on a one-time blast from above the left circle to put the Bruins ahead for the first time in the game at 4-3. But the Flyers knotted it on a power-play goal by James van Riemsdyk with 3:32 left.
Boston's Tuukka Rask made great point-blank saves to stop Voracek and Kevin Hayes in the overtime.
Voracek collected three assists and van Riemsdyk scored a pair of goals, but it wasn't enough to propel the Flyers past the Bruins (2-1-1) in their first road game of the season.
The Flyers also got goals from Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim.
"We gave the puck away too much in the third," said Voracek, whose team was outshot, 43-26, including 22-10 in the third period. "We allowed them in the game instead of just playing our game. ... The effort was there. We battled really hard, but we should have put the game away in overtime. We had three or four Grade-A chances and, unfortunately, Rask stopped them."
Voracek collected the 699th, 700th, and 701st points of his career, and he moved into fifth place on the franchise's all-time assists list with 398 as he passed the great Mark Recchi.
Boston, playing its home opener, tied it at 3-3 as Nick Ritchie converted a Patrice Bergeron pass into a power-play goal with 6:38 left in regulation. Scott Laughton was in the penalty box for cross-checking.
The Flyers lost the services of rookie defenseman Mark Friedman, who got tangled with Brad Marchand and appeared to hit his face on the ice midway through the second period. He went to the locker room for repairs and did not return. After the game, coach Alain Vigneault said Friedman was "fine" and that he was held out for precautionary reasons.
The teams will meet again Saturday in Boston.
Friedman became the fourth Flyer injured in the first five games, joining Sean Couturier, Phil Myers, and Morgan Frost.
Sanheim joined the rush and charged the net and was in great position as Voracek's pass/shot deflected off his skate and into the net to snap a 2-2 tie with 12:47 left in regulation.
The Bruins had tied it at 2-2 with two goals 69 seconds apart early in the third, getting tallies from .Jack Studnicka (first of his career) and Charlie Coyle.
After a sleepy first period in which the Flyers were thoroughly dominated, the Flyers took a 1-0 lead on Giroux's first goal of the season, a power-play tally with 13:43 remaining in the second.
A few seconds after Voracek drilled a shot off the crossbar, Giroux beat Rask with a top-shelf, left-circle blast as Travis Konecny distracted the goaltender in front. The goal ended an 0-for-8 power-play skid.
"I closed my eyes and shot the puck," Giroux kidded. "I just saw TK in front and tried to get it to the net. Sometimes when you keep it simple, things can open up after that, and it was able to go in there."
Van Riemsdyk, stationed down low, converted a slick one-time pass from Voracek to make it 2-0 with 2:29 to go in the second.
In the first period, the Flyers sat back, had virtually no offensive-zone time, won just 24% of the face-offs, and were outshot, 14-3.
But because Carter Hart was flawless, they left the ice in a scoreless tie.
It was a good sign because Hart's road numbers last season were sore on the eyes: a 4-10-2 record with a 3.81 goals-against average and .857 save percentage. (At home, he was brilliant: a 20-3-2 record with a 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage.)
Boston, which was playing without David Pastrnak, their star right winger who is recovering from hip surgery, had not scored an even-strength goal this season until Studnicka struck early in the third period.
The Flyers have allowed 30-plus shots in five straight games. That didn't happen at any time last season, when Matt Niskanen was on the top pairing. Niskanen retired after the season.
"Obviously, we need to tighten up defensively here," Vigneault said. "Those are areas we'll continue to work on and I'm confident we're going to improve."
Notes: Ivan Provorov played a career-high 30:46 and had five blocks and three hits. ... Nolan Patrick won 10 of 12 faceoffs (83.3%); the rest of the team won just 13 of 50. (26%). The Flyers won 37.1% of the faceoffs, marking just the sixth time in the last eight seasons they were below 37.5%. ... Friedman's absence over the last 35 minutes caused most of the defensemen's minutes to rise. ... The Flyers allowed four third-period goals for the first time in nearly two years. Prior to that, they had not allowed a goal in 102:08. ... Vigneault liked the energy and physicality provided by fourth-line center Connor Bunnaman, who made his season debut and played 11:15.
Flyers Skate Zone in Atlantic City sold to Black Bear Sports Group
Comcast Spectacor has reached an agreement with Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. for the sale of three of its Skate Zone ice rink locations, including the one in Atlantic City.
Full transfer of ownership and operation is planned to go into effect within 30 days pending receipt of the necessary approvals and completion of the sale. No price was given on the sale of the properties.
“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of rinks with the addition of these three Skate Zone locations,” said Murry Gunty, founder and chief executive officer of Black Bear Sports Group, Inc., in a prepared statement. “We look forward to applying our expertise to help elevate these facilities and to make an impact in the communities they serve.”
Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Keith Primeau, who initiated the talks with Comcast Spectacor, will be a minority owner in the acquisition and will spearhead the strategic vision of the three facilities, according to a statement from Comcast.
“I have seen up close the rich tradition of youth hockey in this region and have experienced it from every angle including coaching, parenting and operations,” Primeau said. “Our goal is to foster local talent and provide them the facilities and programming to pursue their hockey dreams, whatever that level may be. My passion right now is improving the accessibility to the sport of hockey for young players and their families.”
COVID-19 UPDATE: 346 new cases, 3 deaths
New Jersey officials reported 346 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional deaths related to the virus during a press briefing Monday.
Since March 4, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 196,968. A total of 14,245 New Jersey residents have died.
Gov. Phil Murphy said another 1,789 death cases were probable.
The daily positive rate was 1.82% on Sept. 10. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.06.
As of Sunday morning, there were 420 patients hospitalized, with 216 having tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining 204 awaiting test results. Ninety-one patients were listed as being in intensive care and 41 ventilators were in use.
State Department of Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli warned residents of a potential "twindemic" this fall. Persichilli said health officials were concerned about a severe flu season combined with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, which would put a strain on hospitals and healthcare providers.
Atlantic County reports no new COVID-19 related deaths
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health reported Monday no new deaths related to COVID-19 and only six additional cases (two men, ages 25-28, and four women, ages 19-43).
Two of the positive cases were found in Pleasantville and one each was found in Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township and Somers Point.
To date, 4,144 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 2,792 have recovered. The disease has claimed the lives of 247 residents since April 2.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.
Cape May County announces four additional COVID-19 cases.
The County of Cape May Department of Health is reporting 4 new positive cases among County residents and 1 new out of county positive cases, according to a release from the department.
The department also announced the death of a 64-year old male from Woodbine from the virus.
“I would like to express my sincere condolences to friends and family during this sad time,” said Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson, in a statement.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1240 including 90 deaths, according the department.
Stockton ranked 7th in U.S. News ranking of northern regional public universities
Stockton University is ranked among the top 10 public universities in the North, according to the 2021 U.S. News & World Report College Rankings released Monday.
Stockton is ranked seventh among the 62 public colleges and universities and is 34th among 176 public and private universities included in the Best Regional Universities-North.
Stockton is also included in the regional listing of Best Colleges for Veterans, rising from 18th to 15th among 49 colleges in the listing. The university is listed among the Best Value Schools, which measures quality and cost, and is recognized as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, which measures the graduation rate of students who receive federal Pell grants.
Stockton president Harvey Kesselman said Stockton prides itself on providing a quality education that is both affordable and accessible to a diverse population of students.
Stockton does not require standardized test scores for general admission and has also updated its financial aid criteria to emphasize academic performance in classes, activities and community service.
“We recognize the challenges that many families and students face in their journey to college,” Kesselman said. “Our priority is to assure that every student has the opportunity to attend and successfully graduate from college. Our ranking reflects that commitment.”
New Jersey gets another $75 million in CARES Act funding
New Jersey has received more than $75.7 million in federal funding to support the state’s response and recovery to the novel coronavirus.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, both Democrats, announced the state funding coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program. The funding, which was secured by the senators in the CARES Act, is in addition to the $53 million and $31 million in CDBG grants that were announced earlier this year, according to a news release.
“Although our state is in a much better place than we were six months ago, New Jersey’s families and communities are still struggling,” said Menendez. “This funding is a lifeline for so many communities throughout our state and will ensure homeowners, renters, families and seniors have the tools and resources to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.”
Booker said the COVID-19 health crisis “requires a coordinated response from all levels of government.”
“From our front-line workers and small businesses to the most vulnerable among us, it’s vital that we have the resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans,” Booker said. “This federal funding takes another step toward responding to this crisis, stimulating our economic recovery, and strengthening New Jersey communities.”
The CDBG funding will help communities fund public health initiatives to fight COVID-19, infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities, community centers, housing rehabilitation, microenterprise assistance, homeowner assistance and other public services.
Low-cost firewood available at county parks beginning Oct. 1
Beginning Oct. 1, Atlantic County residents can take advantage of the Homeowners Firewood Program to obtain inexpensive firewood from designated county parks to supplement their own supplies.
A permit must be completed prior to cutting firewood. Applications are available 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Lake Lenape Boathouse at 6303 Old Harding Highway in Mays Landing.
The cost of a permit is $25 per vehicle load, with a one- to two-load maximum, depending on vehicle size. Permits are nontransferable and valid only for the specific date listed. No rain dates. Cutting areas will be assigned upon obtaining a permit. Only dead, fallen trees may be harvested.
A vehicle load includes any vehicle, trailer or combination of the two holding 1 ton of firewood. Trucks, vans and trailers up to 10 feet are permitted two trips per permit, while small dump trucks, stake bodies and trucks/vans with trailers are permitted one trip per permit.
The Atlantic County Homeowners Firewood Program will continue through March 31.
For more information, visit aclink.org/parks or call the Lake Lenape Boathouse at 609-625-8219.
Food distribution event Thursday at Atlantic City's Bader Field
ATLANTIC CITY — A ninth mass food distribution event for city residents and casino employees will be held Thursday morning at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Unite Here Local 54 and other private donors, have provided funding to offer emergency food services.
Distribution will be drive-up only and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required on the CFBNJ website.
The food distribution event begins at 10 a.m.
Monmouth University poll: Law and order a big concern for most Americans
Most Americans are concerned about maintaining law and order with Republicans and minorities expressing more unease, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) of those polled said keeping law and order is a major national problem. Another 25% classified the problem as a “minor” one, with 8% saying it is not a problem.
Almost 77% of Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP were the most likely to say this is a major problem. Only 46% of white non-Republicans agree.
Among Black non-Republicans, 60% saw law and order as a major issue. Also 66% of non-Republicans of another race or ethnicity, felt the same way.
“It appears we are looking at a divergence between politics and experience,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “Among white Americans, partisanship creates a clear dividing line on whether law and order is a problem. But for people of color, partisan identity does not seem to be driving their opinion on this issue.”
Neither presidential candidate held a clear advantage on the issue, but President Donald Trump did get negative marks for his handling of protests that followed the death of George Floyd and others, according to the poll.
When it came to confidence in who could maintain law and order, 52% said they “very or somewhat confident” in Democratic nominee Joe Biden; 48% expressed the same level of confidence in Trump.
“It’s not clear whether Trump’s law-and-order message has moved the needle at all because we don’t have trends on this question. But there is some potential for softening Latino support for Biden, for example, given the racial differences in opinion among non-Republicans,” Murray said.
The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from Sept. 3 to 8, with 867 adults in the United States.
The question results have a margin of error of +/- of 3.3 percentage points.
A majority of Americans (61%) say the president’s handling of the protests has made the situation worse and just 24% say he has made it better. These results are basically unchanged from late June (62% worse and 20% better).
Nearly 9 in 10 non-Republicans say Trump has made the situation worse, including 88% who are white, 87% who are Black, and 86% who are of another racial minority group. Republicans and GOP-leaners stand alone in their feeling that the president has made the situation better (46%) rather than worse (30%). These findings are similar to the late June poll results.
A plurality (45%) think that Biden would have handled this situation better if he was president. Another 28% say he would have done worse and 23% say he would have handled it about the same as Trump. Three-quarters of non-Republicans — 76% white, 82% Black, and 71% another race/ethnicity — say Biden would have handled the situation better while a majority (55%) of Republicans and GOP-leaners say he would have done worse.
The poll also found that few Americans feel that the suburbs are under significant threat from undesirable consequences of greater integration.
Overall, about 3 in 4 Americans believe that having more racially integrated neighborhoods in their local communities is either very (41%) or somewhat (33%) important. These results are similar to when Monmouth asked this question in January 2015 (36% very and 37% somewhat important). Those saying this is important includes 59% of Republicans and GOP-leaners, 79% of Black non-Republicans, 84% of white non-Republicans, and 95% of non-Republicans of another race or ethnicity.
At the same time, 4 in 10 Americans feel that efforts to increase integration in suburban communities could lead to more crime and lower property values (13% very likely and 29% somewhat likely). Republicans and GOP-leaners (51%) are most inclined to express this opinion while white non-Republicans (28%) are least likely. Black non-Republicans (47%) and non-Republicans from other racial and ethnic backgrounds (41%) tend to be closer to the higher end of those two extremes.
”Another message coming out of the Republican convention was that the suburbs were under attack. This does not seem to be a message with broad-based appeal, but it could have an impact on the margins in states that are close,” Murray said.
COVID-19 testing being offered at Patient First in Sicklerville
Patient First is providing COVID-19 testing at its Sicklerville, New Jersey, location at 606 Cross Keys Road. Virus Testing is available only at designated Patient First testing centers and is by appointment only.
The test that is offered is the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) molecular diagnostic test. The test sample is collected at Patient First and is sent to a reference lab for testing.
COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Hamilton, Cherry Hill and Voorhees.
Two rafters pulled safely from Delaware Bay
LOWER TOWNSHIP — State Police rescued two people Saturday from the Delaware Bay, township police said Monday.
Township police responded to Beach Drive and Delford Road for a call about an unoccupied raft, the department said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers noticed an inflatable raft nearly a quarter mile out, and it appeared that one person was in the water, struggling to hang on to the raft.
The Coast Guard, State Police Marine Services Bureau, and the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company were notified. Within minutes, State Police located Sophia Goncalves, 21, and Croccifixiov Treson-Smith, 22.
No injuries were reported, and both Goncalves and Treson-Smith were escorted to the beach, police said.
