 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

  • 0
Flyers Lightning Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers players celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season.

Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.

Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third.

"Carter was outstanding," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "Kept us in it. We found a way at the end. We hope we're building a little bit of a mindset of resiliency. I think each time it happens that way and you succeed, it just builds it for you."

Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and extended his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning, who had their 10-game winning streak against the Flyers halted.

People are also reading…

Stamkos has six goals during the second-longest goal streak to start a season in team history. Nikita Kucherov holds the franchise record with seven, set in 2017-18.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning, who opened the season dropping two of three on the road.

"This is a stinger," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "We should never leave this game with zero points ... probably should have left with two. This group should close that game out, and we didn't. That's probably a little bit of a concern."

The Lightning lost in the championship series last season after win two straight Stanley Cups.

"Probably take things for granted with this team just for the past decade, what's gone on," Cooper said. "Early on in this first week and half, two weeks, it's not going the way we're used to it going. We have to fight through it, you've got to man up."

Stamkos opened the scoring with a pair of power-play goals 2:47 apart early in the second. The first came at 1:25 off a nifty drop pass by Vladislav Namestnikov.

Kucherov assisted on both Stamkos goals as the Lightning captain moved past Jeremy Roenick into 25th place on the all-time power-play goal list with 185.

James van Riemsdyk tied it at 2 by redirecting Kevin Hayes' power-play shot at 1:06 of the third with Stamkos in the penalty box for hooking.

Scott Laughton scored off a rebound at 10:43 of the second.

"We've done some good things in just finding ways to win the games at key times late in the game," Tortorella said. "They're showing me they're ugly, they're showing me it doesn't matter, and they still have a little bit left in the tank to get things done."

SHOTS

Lightning RW Perry had a game-high eight shots on goal, while Stamkos finished with six. Kucherov had none.

COLE PLAYS

D Ian Cole made his Lightning debut after the NHL announced Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against him.

Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL.

LOOKING BACK

Team founder Phil Esposito and current owner Jeff Vinik dropped a ceremonial first puck as part of the Lightning's 30th anniversary season celebration.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Flyers: D Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body) and D Cam Atkinson (upper body) didn't play.

Lightning: Coach Jon Cooper said D Philippe Myers (undisclosed) is out and needs some recovery time.

QUOTABLE

"It's like Halloween. Aside from the opening night of the playoffs, this is the biggest night. Just the excitement and the introductions at the beginning, and getting to hear all the guys get cheered for, it's just an exciting, exciting time," Cooper said about the home opener.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Continue a three-game trip Wednesday night at Florida

Lightning: Play at Florida on Friday night.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations

Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations

The Philadelphia Flyers are facing low expectations this season. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record and were last in the Metropolitan Division. They hired John Tortorella as their coach. The Flyers hope the veteran can lead a rebuilding process as the franchise chases their first Stanley Cup championship since 1975. The Flyers failed to make a splash in free agency or acquire any big names in trades over the summer. The team now lags in popularity in Philadelphia behind all the other major professional sports teams.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News