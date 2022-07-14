Flyers appear 'done' after signing Deslauriers, Bruan, five others

Philadelphia Flyers fans were hoping that when former South Jersey resident Johnny Gaudreau was testing the free agent market, a homecoming was in order.

Instead of making a splash when the signing period opened at noon Wednesday, there was barely a ripple.

Gaudreau signed a whopping seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, leaving the Flyers in the wake.

As for Philadelphia, it signed gritty forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract, brought back veteran defenseman Justin Braun, whom was traded by the Flyers during last season, and signed five other depth players.

But the Flyers' inability to sign a goal-scoring forward with several on the board Wednesday stood out, and general manager Chuck Fletcher simply said the Flyers didn't have the cap space to aggressively pursue players like Gaudreau or former captain Claude Giroux, who signed with his hometown Ottawa Senators.

"Yes, we're done," Fletcher told reporters Wednesday, even when Gaudreau had yet to sign with Columbus. "We're out on all of the remaining free agents with the reality of our cap situation right now, and it probably precluded us at looking at some of the more expensive options in the market today.

"But today, to us, it was more about depth signings, getting guys who will make us a little harder to play against and making sure we have some players on two-way contracts that can move between (AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms) and Philadelphia."

Fletcher admitted the Flyers never really were in on Gaudreau despite the rumors the 28-year-old Gloucester Catholic High School graduate could sign to a team in the region, including the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Deslauriers signed a four-year, $7 million contract.

The 31-year-old split last season with the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild, where he scored eight goals and added three assists in 81 games. In 506 career games over nine seasons, he has 44 goals, 41 assists, has a +/- rating of -78 and 521 penalty minutes.

"There was a pretty aggressive market for him. Players like Nick Deslauriers are hard to find," Fletcher said. "He' s a guy we like. I think he moves well, he forechecks well, he's a player that has a pretty good understanding of the defensive side of the game. He can kill penalties, which we believe he'll be able to do for us. And he obviously is an opposing physical presence and one of the tougher players in the league."

Braun was signed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal and will begin his second stint with Philadelphia.

Braun, 35, was traded in March at the deadline to the New York Rangers for a third-round pick in next year's draft. In 69 games between the Flyers and Rangers, the 6-2 blueliner had six goals and 12 assists in 69 games. He added an assist in 19 playoff games for the Rangers, who reached the Eastern Conference Final.

In 12 NHL seasons, Braun has 34 goals, 163 assists and a +24 rating in 791 career games. He is expected to compete for a spot on the Flyers' third defensive pairing.

"Braun is an excellent penalty killer, and that's an area that we obviously needed to continue to get better. So we thought he would be a good solid fit on the right side," Fletchers said.

The Flyers, who went 25-46-11 (61 points) in 2021-22, wrapped up Wednesday by signing goalie Troy Groesnick, 32, to a one-year, one-way $750,000 contract; defenseman Louis Belpedio, 26, to a one-year, two-way $750,000 contract; defenseman Kevin Connauton, 32, to a two-year, two-way $1.525 million deal; forward Cooper Marody, 25, to a two-year, two-way $1.525 million contract; and forward Adam Brooks, 26, to a two-year, two-way $1.525 million contract.

Note: Recently-waived Oskar Lindblom signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. The Flyers bought out Lindblom on Tuesday to free up $3 million in cap space that went toward Deslauriers and Braun. He was a fan favorite for his battle against and defeat of Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in the 2019-20 season.