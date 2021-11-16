Flyers' alumni game brings players together, some with compelling stories to share

Scottie Upshall had a hat trick to lead Team Holmgren past Team Tocchet, 6-5. Gagné scored two goals for Team Tocchet. ... Rick Tocchet and Paul Holmgren were set to be inducted into the Flyers' Hall of Fame before the game against Calgary on Tuesday night. ... "I think we need a respiratory machine for some of these players," cracked Steve Coates, who helped coach Team Tocchet. ... Since Watson and the Flyers parted ways recently, he said he has had to find other hobbies "because you can't golf all the time." He planned to get up early Tuesday to feed the buffalo on his friend's Kennett Square ranch. ... Bob Clarke, one of the game's many coaches, was called "the ultimate Flyer" when introduced by public-address announcer Lou Nolan ... During his career, Eric Lindros said he and his linemates "had a lot of fun, and when you have fun, you start to expand and try new things just to get a jump on people." ... Flyers players from six decades took part in the game. ... Mike Knuble, 49, got hit with a deflected puck in the face late in the second period, went to the locker room and then returned for the third period. "I don't think in all my years playing I was ever hit that flush with a puck with that kind of velocity," he said. "Any smart guy would have shut down, but I'm just too dumb to stop playing."